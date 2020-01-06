HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged three people after conducting a search of two illegal cannabis dispensaries on Friday.

Police say members of their drug unit raided two Farm Assists locations at 1:30 p.m. They had a search warrant for the Gottingen Street location in Halifax and the one on Highway 7 in Porters Lake.

"Investigators seized approximately $26,000, 10 pounds of cannabis and over 1,600 other cannabis products," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Police charged three people and laid a number of charges against them, including possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling it.

"The only legal way to buy recreational cannabis in Nova Scotia is through the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation Cannabis retail and online outlets," the police release said. "The only legal way for Canadians to access medical cannabis is through Health Canada."