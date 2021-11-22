Police continue to investigate the homicide of Leslie Ann Conrad

Leslie Ann Conrad disappeared in October 2006. Her body was found by a hunter near Melanson Road in Kings County on Nov. 22, 2006, less than 10 kilometers from her home. Leslie Ann Conrad disappeared in October 2006. Her body was found by a hunter near Melanson Road in Kings County on Nov. 22, 2006, less than 10 kilometers from her home.

