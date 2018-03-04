

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a serious accident in Salt Springs, N.S., Saturday night.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. after a heavily damaged vehicle was found in a wooded area off Highway 4.

Officers combed the area, but there was no sign of the driver.

A police dog was brought to the scene and located the victim further in the woods.

He was rushed to the Aberdeen Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.