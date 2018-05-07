

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The case against a young Halifax man alleged to have breached a Nova Scotia freedom-of-information website has been dropped after police determined the teenager had no intent to commit a crime.

In a news release, Halifax police say that after a thorough investigation, "the police have determined there to be no grounds to lay charges in the matter."

The 19-year-old man's lawyer, David Fraser, had stated repeatedly that the youth had no malicious intent when he downloaded 7,000 documents from the public site, and he didn't realize the government hadn't properly protected private information on the site.

Police arrested the young man on April 11 and said they had given him a notice to appear under a rarely used section of the Criminal Code that prohibits unauthorized use of a computer with fraudulent intent.

Premier Stephen McNeil initially referred to the man's actions as "stealing," as his government faced opposition criticism for its alleged failure to ensure sensitive information on the site was properly protected with passwords and firewalls.

He has since backed away from this strong language.

Fraser said he took the young man's case in part because he fears groups ranging from journalists to archivists could face criminal charges for searching public websites and inadvertently collecting information governments haven't properly sealed off.