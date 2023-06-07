Police end Amber Alert after one-year-old N.S. girl found safe in Quebec

MONTREAL -

Police have ended an Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old girl who they say had been spotted earlier today in Quebec after being abducted from Nova Scotia.

Quebec provincial police say the girl was found safe near St-Hyacinthe, Que. about 65 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The alert was issued after a confirmed sighting of the child and the 31-year-old male suspect in St-Louis-de-Blandford, Que., about 90 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says both the suspect and the child were from Nova Scotia.

The alleged abduction occurred in Lanesville, N.S., about 80 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

Tremblay says the abduction was reported earlier today, and the RCMP were leading the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.