HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have fined 12 people $1,000 each, for gathering on a public pathway in Halifax’s south end on Tuesday night.

Police say at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, officers attended a public pathway at the end of 6404 Oakland Road in Halifax, which led to a dock on the water. A member of the community was concerned about the number of people in close proximity to one another and called police.

According to police, they found "a group of 12-15 people were on the small dock in very close proximity to one another," in violation of the new Public Health Act restrictions that came into effect on Nov. 26, 2020, which limits public gatherings to five people.

Police charged 12 persons on scene with violating section 71 (1) (b) of the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with its regulations.

That charges carries a fine of $1,000 per person.

Police say more information on the Act, helpful resources, contact numbers and general information including the newest restrictions, information can be viewed on the Nova Scotia website.