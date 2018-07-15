

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The body pulled from the Saint John River has been identified by police, but officails will not be releasing further details at the request of the family.

Police say the body of a male was discovered close to the Westfield Ferry, near the Brandy Point Road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

The cause of death has not been released.

The RCMP took over the initial investigation before handing it to the Saint John Police Force.