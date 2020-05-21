Police in Moncton swarm neighbourhood looking for suspect
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:14PM ADT Last Updated Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:26PM ADT
Mounties and paramedics responded to an incident on Gordon Street in Moncton on Thursday night. (COURTESY WADE PERRY)
HALIFAX -- There was a heavy police presence on Gordon Street in Moncton, N.B, shortly after 9 p.m.
Witnesses say RCMP members, including the canine unit, were on scene and officers could be seen running with weapons drawn.
Two ambulances responded but police have not confirmed any details about anyone being injured.
The part of Gordon Street near Bonacord and Highfield Streets was closed as police investigated. Codiac RCMP are investigating, but have not yet responded to inquiries.