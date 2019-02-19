

THE CANADIAN PRESS





RENOUS, N.B. -- Police say a Newfoundland man who was sentenced last year on charges stemming from a stabbing death is the victim of a homicide inside a New Brunswick prison.

Correctional Service Canada issued a statement, identifying the inmate as Calvin Clifford Kenny.

The prison service says at the time of his death, the 27-year-old had been in jail serving a sentence of 16 years, 9 months and 20 days for offences including manslaughter, forcible confinement, arson and armed robbery.

Kenny's sentence stemmed from an abduction and stabbing death in Conception Bay South.

RCMP in New Brunswick say they are investigating the death of the inmate at the Atlantic Institution in Renous as a homicide.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says Kenny was found badly injured in his cell Monday morning.

He was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead.

As per Correctional Service Canada policy, details of Kenny's death are not being released at this time.

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Twenty-three-year-old Chesley Lucas and 26-year-old Calvin Kenny had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Steven Miller in Conception Bay South.

They pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter as well as forcible confinement, robbery and arson.