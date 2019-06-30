

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help to find two federal offenders on Canada-wide arrest warrants.

Police say Morgan MacDonald, 30, was released from Atlantic Institution on May 16, and did not return to the Parrtown Community Correction Centre as required.

He is serving a four-year sentence for robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal harassment.

Sarah Bigford, 47, failed to return to the Community Residential Facility in Saint John and a warrant for her arrest was issued on June 21.

She is serving a two-year sentence for possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with undertaking and theft.

MacDonald is six-foot-one, 205 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and has tattoos on his left forearm, right shoulder and the middle of his back.

Bigford is five-foot-eight, 180 pounds, with brown hair and has tattoos on her lower back, left middle finger and right shoulder.

Officers say not to approach MacDonald or Bigford, but to call police instead.