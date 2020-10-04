HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Around 12:53 a.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at the Needs Convenience store located at 33 Herring Cove Road in Halifax.

According to police, the lone suspect entered the store, produced a knife, and demanded the clerk give him cash.

The suspect fled on flood with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, between the ages of 18 and 20-years-old, with curly brown hair. He was wearing a black fabric mask, a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.