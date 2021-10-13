Police investigate break and enter at Halifax clothing store

HALIFAX -

Police are investigating after a clothing store in downtown Halifax was reportedly broken into early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says at 2:57 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to a break and enter at Dugger’s Mens Wear located at 5409 Spring Garden Road.

According to police, the suspect fled prior to police arrival and left with an unknown number of clothing items. No one was injured.

Multiple officers responded and discovered the doors were forced open. Officers searched the area, but have not located the suspect. Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.