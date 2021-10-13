Police investigate break and enter at Halifax clothing store

Halifax Regional Police says at 2:57 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to a break and enter at Dugger’s Mens Wear located at 5409 Spring Garden Road. Halifax Regional Police says at 2:57 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to a break and enter at Dugger’s Mens Wear located at 5409 Spring Garden Road.

