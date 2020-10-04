HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating a collision that happened in Halifax on Saturday.

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to a collision in the 6500 block of Bayers Road. When police arrived, they determined the driver of an SUV was changing lanes when they hit a vehicle that was legally parked.

Police say the SUV rolled over as a result of the impact with the parked vehicle.

The driver, an 81-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

The legally parked vehicle did have one occupant in it at the time it was struck. They sustained minor injuries.

Bayers Road was closed between Connaught Avenue and Connolly Street for about 30 minutes until the vehicles were removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.