Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end

HALIFAX -

A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police was called to the 2100 block of Gottingen Street around 2:35 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived to the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area is being rerouted as investigators remain on the scene.

Police are asking people to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigating is ongoing.