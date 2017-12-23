

CTV Altantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after two men robbed a grocery store in Halifax’s south end.

Police say a male walked into the Jubilee Food Shop at 6273 Jubilee Road at 8:26 p.m. Friday. Officers say the man removed the cash register from the store’s counter and fled the scene.

According to investigators, the man threw the register in the rear seat of a black Jeep YJ soft top with a spare tire on the back. Police say the vehicle was driven by another man and they drove towards Quinpool Road.

The suspect who stole the cash register is described as a white male, 25-30 years of age, six-foot-three and 280 pounds. Police say he was wearing a green camouflage jacket, grey sweat pants, gloves and sneakers.

The driver is described as a white male possibly in his mid-twenties, wearing a white coat.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery and they’re continuing their investigation.