

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after two separate reports of gunshots in Weymouth, N.S. early Friday.

Police were called to a report of gunshots outside a residence on Sissiboo St. shortly before 1:00 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, police found that two vehicles parked in the driveway had been damaged by gun shots.

Officers then responded to a similar incident a short distance away on Highway 1, where they located another damaged vehicle. Police believe the two incidents were related.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information contact Digby District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.