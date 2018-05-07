

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating vandalism at a cemetery on the Membertou First Nation.

Police say they received a call last week that several headstones had been pushed over and damaged at Membertou Memorial Gardens.

Some family members who have loved ones buried in the cemetery say they are shocked by the senseless and disrespectful act.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.