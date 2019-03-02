Featured
Police investigating after weapons complaint in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 4:26PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a shooting incident in Halifax Friday night.
Police were called to Willowbend Court in Halifax just before 10 p.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area. Nobody was hurt but police did find damage to a window in a residence.
No other details have been released.