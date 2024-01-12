ATLANTIC
    • Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man

    A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook) A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook)

    Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.

    Officers responded to a home in the south side of the city around 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to a Fredericton Police Force news release.

    Police have identified the victim as Kevin MacDonald of Fredericton.

    “At this time, police are unable to rule out foul play,” says public information officer Sonya Gilks in the release. “Police do not believe there to be any concerns for public safety.”

    Investigators are asking anyone with information, or who may have been in contact with MacDonald in the past few weeks, to call 506-460-2300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or email intelligence@fredericton.ca.

