The Nova Scotia Health Authority confirms that police are investigating another patient death at Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The patient was found outside on hospital grounds Friday around 4 a.m.

Police say while they have been asked by the medical examiner’s office to asset with the investigation, there is nothing at this point to suggest foul play.

They are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

“This is deeply upsetting to both the family and staff that cared for the patient and we extend our condolences to the patient’s family, and also we are concerned about the family and the staff at this point in time,” says Greg Boone, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

This is the second death at the hospital in less than a year. Jackie Deveau, 54, had been receiving treatment for PTSD at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital when he was struck on Highway 125, just outside of the hospital in March 2017.

Thomas Smith, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene, driving while disqualified, and obstruction of justice.