Police investigating worker death at a Halifax Walmart

Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a “sudden death” at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area while they investigate.

In a statement from Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss, the company confirms the death was of a worker for the company.

“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them,” read the statement.

“We’re also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counselling.”

The company adds that the location on Mumford Road will be temporarily closed, and that they cannot provide further information.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration said they are aware of the situation.

“The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration is aware of the situation and continues to engage with our partners the Halifax Regional Police who have control of the scene. We are unable to share further information at this time,” read the statement. "

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.

