Police lay charges against youth after group assault: HRP

A 14-year-old is facing robbery, assault and weapons charges after an alleged assault in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police were called about an assault that happened around 5:30 p.m. near 40 Alderney Drive.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says a group of about 10 youths assaulted and took property from another youth who they knew. One of the youths had what police believe was a replica firearm.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 14-year-old who is due in Dartmouth youth court at a later date to face charges of:

robbery

assault

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

pointing a firearm

Police say a video of the incident is circulating online.

HRP is asking anyone with information about the alleged assault or video from the area around the time it happened to call the force at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.