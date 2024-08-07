Police looking for ‘dangerous’ man in Cape Breton

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are looking for a dangerous man.

Police say 53-year-old Kenneth Scott MacPhee has threatened to harm specific people known to him and is believed to be traveling in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality with a firearm.

MacPhee may be driving a black 2012 Chev Silverado with Nova Scotia license plate FSN 516, or a black 2000 Honda Accord with Nova Scotia license plate GZV 487, according to a news release from police.

MacPhee is described as a white man, five feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say anyone who sees MacPhee or his vehicles should call 911 and not approach him.

Police say they will provide an update as new information is available.

