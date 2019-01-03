

CTV Atlantic





One man has been arrested and police are looking for two others after shots were fired at a home in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Police responded to the home on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S. around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say three men drove by the home in a grey, four-door pickup truck and that one of the men fired a long gun at the home.

Three people were inside the home at the time but police say no one was injured.

Police were asking people to avoid the area as they remained on scene and searched for the suspects.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man at 2:30 p.m. Thursday but they are still searching for two other suspects. Police know the identities of the men and say they may be armed. They are warning residents that the men should not be approached if spotted.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was a random act as the people involved are known to one another.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the whereabouts of the two suspects who remain at large, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.