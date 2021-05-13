HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP says a police operation near Centennial Park in Moncton, N.B. has been resolved and the investigation is ongoing.

#RCMPNB has secured the Centennial Park area in #Moncton. Individuals in the area can resume their daily activities. At this time no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing. Thank you for your cooperation. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 13, 2021

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle struck by bullets near Millennium Boulevard and Killam Drive.

Police say the shots appeared to come from the woods near Centennial Park.

At 10:17 a.m., RCMP issued an Alert Ready message asking everyone in the area to lock their doors, stay away from the windows, and shelter in place.

A perimeter was set up around the park and the area was closed to traffic.

"Police did not find any evidence that warranted keeping the area contained at this time. No arrests have been made. People can return to their regular activities," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "This is still very much an active investigation. If you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact police right away."

At 6:05 p.m., RCMP issued a second Alert Ready message saying it is safe for residents to return home and continue their daily activities.

"We want to thank the public for their cooperation during this incident," says Cpl. Ouellette. "We especially appreciate their assistance in sharing our information as quickly as possible, and helping to keep 911 lines clear for emergencies and information related to the incident."

The RCMP says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone who has video from the area, specifically between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.