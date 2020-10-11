HALIFAX -- Police have reopened the area around Jackson Road and Victoria Road in Dartmouth, following a report of a suspicious person in the area.

On Sunday, at 6:12 p.m., Halifax Regional Police issued a release saying vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Victoria Road between Albro Lake Road and Highfield Park Drive was being diverted – no further details were provided.

About two hours later, police provided an update saying around 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of 7 Jackson Road.

Police say a witness observed a man in a wooded area between 7 Jackson Road and Victoria Road acting suspiciously. The witness believed the person may have been hiding a weapon based on his movements – which police say they couldn't confirm.

The area was contained by Halifax Regional Police out of an abundance of caution, and the area was searched with the assistance of a K9 team.

Police note the suspicious person, nor any weapons or suspicious items, were discovered. Traffic was diverted in the area shortly after 5:30 p.m. Traffic was allowed to flow normally at 7:06 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.