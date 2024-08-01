ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police respond to Moncton's Mapleton Park for possible gun call

    A number of RCMP vehicles are seen at Mapleton Park in Moncton, N.B., on Aug. 1, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett) A number of RCMP vehicles are seen at Mapleton Park in Moncton, N.B., on Aug. 1, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
    Police in Moncton, N.B., responded to a gun call in Mapleton Park Thursday afternoon.

    Stéphane Paré-Lemire of the Codiac Regional RCMP said they received a call at 12:50 p.m. of two men walking on the trail who may have had a gun.

    Mounties could be seen at separate entrances to the park with carbines while others patrolled by foot.

    "Members attended the scene. We deployed members on the trails and we deployed the drone," said Paré-Lemire. "We patrolled the entire Mapleton Park but we didn't find anyone matching the description."

    Codiac's K9 unit was also sent to the park, but Paré-Lemire said the dog wasn't needed.

    Police left the park shortly after 2 p.m.

