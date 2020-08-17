HALIFAX -- New Glasgow police say they have "safely resolved" an incident on Monday afternoon involving a man who had barricaded himself in a home.

New Glasgow Regional had responded to the home on Victoria Avenue to conduct a well-being check around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

After a brief interaction with the officers, police say 'a lone male' barricaded himself inside. Police say the man was taken into custody at 5:10 p.m. on Monday and that although he did not suffer any injuries, paramedics took him to hospital.

"He was safely apprehended under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act," New Glasgow police said in a news release. "No charges are pending at this time."

Police said there was no immediate threat to residents, but had asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated.

New Glasgow police say they received assistance from the RCMP.