HALIFAX -- Halifax police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was killed and two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting in west-end Halifax late Wednesday night.

When gun shots rang out in Halifax's west end just before 11 p.m. on Canada Day, some didn't give it a second thought.

"I just heard some noise, figured it was fireworks, rolled over and went back to bed," said west-end resident Stephen Bachynski.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 6300 block of Cork St. around 10:43 p.m., where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the residence. Inside the residence they located a deceased adult male, and an adult female with injuries.

Police say the deceased man had been shot, as well as the male, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was not shot, but was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone has been arrested or if they are searching for any suspects in relation to the incident, saying the investigation is in its early stages.

Police believe the three victims are known to each other.

Cork Street was closed to traffic from Dublin Street to Oxford Street for several hours into Thursday morning, but has since reopened. The home remains taped off as members of the forensic identification unit and integrated major crimes unit continue to investigate.

The deceased man's body was removed from the home just before noon Thursday.

Investigators spent the day searching the home and once the street re-opened Thursday afternoon, a tent and mattress could be seen in the backyard of the property where the shooting occurred.

Officers also canvassed the neighbourhood for much of the early-morning hours and day.

Area resident Drew Barker says police woke him up around midnight.

"I was in bed, and the cops went around knocking on doors asking questions to see if anyone knew anything," Barker said.

The medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on the man's body. Police say until that's completed, the death is being considered suspicious.

Investigators are expected to be at the scene for quite some time, as they work to piece together what happened on Wednesday night.

In the meantime, police are urging anyone, with any information on the incident to contact them or Crimestoppers.