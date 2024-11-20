Police search for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant

ATLANTIC
    The RCMP in Nova Scotia is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant following an incident in North Preston.

    Rantel Carlens MacLean, 32, from North Preston, is facing charges of:

    • failing to comply with an undertaking
    • theft
    • possession of a controlled substance
    • breaking and entering and committing an offence

    Police describe MacLean as five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    The force says it has made several attempts to locate MacLean but hasn’t been able to find him. Police say MacLean should not be approached if spotted.

    Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

