Cumberland District RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating suspects who lit a fire that destroyed playground equipment in Springhill Friday evening.

Just before midnight, RCMP and Springhill Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls of playground equipment on fire at a public park on Mechanic St.

“This playground was built by the community, for the community,” say’s Cst. Travise Dow, Cumberland District RCMP. “Such actions have an impact on the children who use it and the adults who worked hard to build it.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland District RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.