Police search for suspects in connection with break and enter at Saint John business

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating two people allegedly connected to a commercial break and enter last month.

The incident happened at a business in the 30-block of Linton Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to a news release from police.

Police say two unknown suspects entered the business by breaking a window. They were seen leaving the area in a small four-door vehicle which was heading towards Fairville Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event, or anyone in the area with dash-cam or video surveillance at the time of the incident, to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

