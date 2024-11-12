ATLANTIC
    Police search for suspects in connection with break and enter at Saint John business

    One of the suspects is seen in a photo from surveillance footage. (Source: Saint John Police Force) One of the suspects is seen in a photo from surveillance footage. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating two people allegedly connected to a commercial break and enter last month.

    The incident happened at a business in the 30-block of Linton Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to a news release from police.

    Police say two unknown suspects entered the business by breaking a window. They were seen leaving the area in a small four-door vehicle which was heading towards Fairville Boulevard.

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event, or anyone in the area with dash-cam or video surveillance at the time of the incident, to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

