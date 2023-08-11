Police search for two elderly men last seen leaving a N.B. wharf on fishing trip
The Neguac RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating two elderly men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.
Police say 75-year-old Aldéric Thibodeau and 82-year-old Léandre Thibodeau were last seen at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville on Monday.
“The two men had left to go fishing, and did not return. Police and their families are concerned for their wellbeing,” said Sgt. Patrick Dupont, with the Northeast District RCMP, in a news release Friday.
Aldéric Thibodeau is described as five-foot-five inches tall, and approximately 150 pounds. He has green eyes with short grey hair, and was wearing an orange ball cap, with green rubber boots and a grey jacket.
Léandre Thibodeau was last seen wearing a yellow rain jacket with a white t-shirt, and grey pants. Police say he has a bald head, but no other physical description was available at this time.
Police say members of the New Brunswick Coast Guard and the Tracadie Fire Department recovered an overturned boat Tuesday morning near Portage Island, which matched the description of the boat the two men took on their trip.
Police are continuing their efforts to locate the men - an RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operator and the RCMP helicopter will be in the area Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. as part of the search.
