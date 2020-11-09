GLACE BAY, N.S. -- There was a significant police presence in a rural area outside of Glace Bay on Monday, although not many details are being shared.

The search was centered around a body of water off Tower Road.

At least a half-dozen members of the Cape Breton Regional Police marine unit were searching near the Glace Bay and Area Water Treatment Plant, while more combed the wooded area nearby.

Police confirm a search is underway as part of an ongoing investigation, but won't say whether they were looking for a person -- or for evidence.