Police seek public’s help to identify person of interest in Moncton robbery: RCMP

Police in Moncton, N.B., are asking the public to help identify a person of interest involved in an armed robbery at a local business earlier this month.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, an individual entered a convenience store on Mill Road, carrying a firearm and demanding money and cigarettes. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

There were no injuries reported in relation to the incident.

While police admit the quality of the surveillance footage isn’t ideal, investigators with the Codiac Regional RCMP are sharing the footage with the public in hopes that someone may recognize the individual or the vehicle.

The individual is described as a man roughly six feet tall with an average build. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweater with orange lettering on the chest and the left arm, along with black and white gloves.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey or silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who can identify the individual or the vehicle involved, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.