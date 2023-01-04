Police seek suspect involved in Halifax convenience store robbery

Police are investigating after a man allegedly stole a sum of cash from a Halifax convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Halifax police responded to the Circle K convenience store at 2499 Robie Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a man had entered the store, demanded money then fled the scene on foot with cash.

The suspect is said to be a white man, about six feet tall, with a medium build. Police say he was wearing a grey jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.