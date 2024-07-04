ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks

    A Portuguese man o' war lays washed up on a beach on Dec. 13, 2023, in South Miami Beach, Fla. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald via AP) A Portuguese man o' war lays washed up on a beach on Dec. 13, 2023, in South Miami Beach, Fla. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald via AP)
    Share

    Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.

    One of the signings was at Lawrencetown Beach, a popular area for surfers east of Dartmouth.

    A post from Nova Scotia Parks on Wednesday says Portuguese man o' war are relatively common this time of year along the South Shore and Eastern Shore.

    People are advised to avoid swimming if Portuguese man o' war are present in the water and to not touch them.

    Portuguese man o' war are a species of siphonophore and closely related to jellyfish.

    The U.S. National Ocean Service says they may be blue, violet, or pink and they rise up to six inches above the waterline.

    Portuguese man o' war also have long strands of tentacles and polyps with venom to kill fish and crustaceans.

    A sting to a human can be painful and cause welts on the skin.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News