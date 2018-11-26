

CTV Atlantic





Postal workers in Halifax and Dartmouth are staging another protest.

According to a news release, Canadian Union of Postal Workers employees began occupying the Almon Street plant and the Dartmouth delivery centre around 8:30 Monday morning.

“These workers are in the buildings but will not process or deliver mail until further notice,” the CUPW said in their news release.

They say their actions are part of the rotating strikes being staged by the union across the country.

The protest comes as senators will resume a special sitting today to look at a back-to-work bill that could force an end to the rotating strikes.

The union said retail outlets on Almon Street and Bedford Row in Halifax and Queen Street and Akerley Boulevard in Dartmouth remain open for business so as to limit the inconvenience to the public.

"Our fight is with Canada Post and the government, not the public" said CUPW Nova Local President Tony Rogers.

Rogers said there will be delivery to the outlying communities such as Hubbards, Tantallon, Lakeside, Musquodoboit Harbour, and Lake Charlotte.