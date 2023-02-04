Power outages affecting 23,000 Maritime customers

With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday, more than 23,000 households and businesses are without power, as of 5 p.m.

Nova Scotia Power is currently reporting 293 active outages affecting 9,393 customers.

The restoration time for most communities ranges is slated for 11 p.m. Saturday.

In New Brunswick, NB Power says 13,843 customers remain in the dark.

Meanwhile on Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric is reporting outages affecting 373 customers.