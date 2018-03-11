

The Canadian Press





Power has been restored to tens of thousands of Nova Scotians after the latest storm-related blackout in the province this winter.

Nova Scotia Power says the vast majority of the 22-thousand customers who were affected by outages on Saturday morning are back on the grid.

The utility says wet, heavy snow from a storm Friday caused tree branches to touch or even pull down power lines.

They say about 120 technicians across the province have been working to end the blackouts.