Featured
Power restored for thousands after storm-related blackout in N.S.
Nova Scotia Power says the vast majority of the 22-thousand customers who were affected by outages on Saturday morning are back on the grid.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 12:57PM ADT
Power has been restored to tens of thousands of Nova Scotians after the latest storm-related blackout in the province this winter.
Nova Scotia Power says the vast majority of the 22-thousand customers who were affected by outages on Saturday morning are back on the grid.
The utility says wet, heavy snow from a storm Friday caused tree branches to touch or even pull down power lines.
They say about 120 technicians across the province have been working to end the blackouts.