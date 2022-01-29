Powerful winter storm sweeps the Maritime provinces, creating treacherous conditions

HALIFAX -

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the Maritimes Saturday, blanketing much of the region in heavy, blowing snow and prompting officials to warn of hazardous travel conditions, widespread closures and the potential for power outages.

Police are asking residents to avoid travel if possible as roads and highways deteriorate quickly amid blizzard-like conditions.

A flurry of closures and cancellations have been announced across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, including flights, ferries, public transit, universities, libraries, COVID-19 clinics and businesses.

Retired Environment Canada meteorologist Jim Abraham says the changeover from snow to freezing rain with higher winds in the early afternoon will create the "perfect storm" for potential power failures.

He says freezing rain can stick to power lines and tree limbs, making them heavier and more susceptible to breaking as the winds pick up with gusts as high as 100 km/h in the forecast.

Environment Canada says parts of the Maritimes could see up to 40 centimetres of snow, while more coastal areas could expect several hours of freezing rain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.