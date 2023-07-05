Preparations pick up for Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Preparations are well underway at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival grounds one day ahead of Prince Edward Island’s biggest outdoor music festival.
“They’re going great. Rains a little delay the last couple of days, but the sun kinda let off there in the last hour,” said Ben Murphy, CEO of Murphy Hospitality Group and Whitecap Entertainment. “We’re on schedule and looking forward to Thursday.”
The three-day event features more than 50 acts over three stages. Headlining this year are Kane Brown, Jake Owen, and Chris Stapleton.
It draws vendors from across the island. Nick Pecoskie, the owner of a protein bar company based in Crapaud, P.E.I., says it’s a great opportunity to get eyeballs on his product.
“We’ve done a lot of festivals in the years," said Pecoskie. “It’s always great to get direct feedback.
“People don’t lie when they taste something. You know if they like it or not, and usually they like it.”
Cavendish campgrounds and hotels are filling quickly.
Murphy said about 75 to 80 per cent of ticketholders have weekend passes.
“I think our fans are some of the best, and they keep coming back year after year, as long as we keep bringing great talent, and this year’s no different,” said Murphy. “Super excited to welcome the fans.”
The final numbers aren’t in yet, but Murphy said ticket sales are already looking strong.
He said they’re expecting 20-25,000 people to pass through the gates each day.
