    • President of N.B. potato chip company arrested for domestic violence in Maine

    Ryan Albright, the president of Covered Bridge Potato Chips, was arrested for domestic violence in Maine on Oct. 19, 2024. (Penobscot County Sheriff's Office) Ryan Albright, the president of Covered Bridge Potato Chips, was arrested for domestic violence in Maine on Oct. 19, 2024. (Penobscot County Sheriff's Office)
    The president of a popular New Brunswick potato chip company has been arrested for domestic violence in Bangor, Maine.

    Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department told CTV News police responded to a report of a “family fight” early Saturday morning.

    The alleged victim sustained minor injuries.

    Police arrested Ryan Albright and took him into custody Saturday. He is facing a charge of domestic violence assault.

    Albright, the president of Covered Bridge Potato Chips, has since been released from custody.

    The Covered Bridge Potato Chips facility in Waterville, N.B., was destroyed by fire on March 1, 2024. No one was injured.

    Albright told CTV News in May that he hoped to rebuild and reopen a new factory on the same site in late 2025.

