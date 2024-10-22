President of N.B. potato chip company arrested for domestic violence in Maine
The president of a popular New Brunswick potato chip company has been arrested for domestic violence in Bangor, Maine.
Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department told CTV News police responded to a report of a “family fight” early Saturday morning.
The alleged victim sustained minor injuries.
Police arrested Ryan Albright and took him into custody Saturday. He is facing a charge of domestic violence assault.
Albright, the president of Covered Bridge Potato Chips, has since been released from custody.
The Covered Bridge Potato Chips facility in Waterville, N.B., was destroyed by fire on March 1, 2024. No one was injured.
Albright told CTV News in May that he hoped to rebuild and reopen a new factory on the same site in late 2025.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Asian American boba brand finds opportunity after Simu Liu sparks cultural appropriation debate
The Asian American boba milk tea brand, Twrl, have a chance to pitch a pretty well-known investor -- actor Simu Liu. The irony is that it came about after the owners posted a video on TikTok in support of Liu calling out the white owners of a boba drink brand for cultural appropriation on "Dragons' Den," the Canadian version of "Shark Tank."
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
What is 'pink cocaine'? Designer drug linked to Liam Payne and named in Diddy lawsuit
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Former volunteers search for missing, dead cats linked to an eastern Ontario cat rescue
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill, 3 suspects at large
Police are sharing video of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects wanted in connection with the incident.
-
Ontario judge ordered to undergo coaching for 'abusive and intimidating' tone during family court hearing
A Superior Court justice in Milton has been ordered to participate in coaching from a more senior judge after the Canadian Judicial Council found that his tone was 'abusive and intimidating' during a family court hearing last September.
-
Almost half of all food wasted in Canada is avoidable, new report suggests
Billions of dollars worth of food is being needlessly thrown away each year in Canada, a new report has found.
Calgary
-
Cooler temperatures prompt morning electrical grid alert throughout Alberta
An electrical grid alert was issued throughout Alberta on Tuesday morning as temperatures cooled.
-
Colton Crowshoe's killer expected to be sentenced
More than a decade after the death of Colton Crowshoe, the man responsible is expected to be sentenced in a Calgary court on Tuesday.
-
Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October
Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police seek man connected to July arson: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.
-
2nd group of Edmonton Public Schools staff votes in favour of strike
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
-
Edmonton Oilers heading to West Edmonton Mall for 2-hour autograph session
West Edmonton Mall will be hosting an Edmonton Oilers autograph session with booths located all throughout the mall on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Education Minister Bernard Drainville has suspended the licences of the 11 teachers implicated in the Bedford school investigation in Montreal.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government says it wants to hear from Quebecers about the possibility of scrapping the twice-yearly time change.
-
Montreal suburb begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park
A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.
Ottawa
-
10 years later, Ottawa remembers 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
-
Former volunteers search for missing, dead cats linked to an eastern Ontario cat rescue
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
-
Americans in Watertown, N.Y. share their thoughts on Trump, Harris two weeks ahead of election
On Nov. 5, millions of Americans will either cast their vote for Vice President Kamala Harris or for former President Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States. But in Watertown, N.Y. - a city with a population just under 25,000 - some residents feel their vote won't matter in 14 days.
London
-
'Why not us?': United Way buys building for affordable housing project
It may not look like much now, but when the United Way is done with the second floor of a building in downtown Listowel, there will be new affordable rental units for the community's less fortunate.
-
Child struck while getting off school bus in Grey Bruce
A 13 year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, OPP were called to Highway 10 north of Markdale in Chatsworth Township.
-
'Knockout' event returns to the Forest City for 16th anniversary
This Saturday marks the 16th anniversary for The Showdown in the Downtown, an annual event featuring professional boxing that's raised over $3 million to date.
Barrie
-
24 charges laid in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
-
Suspect arrested in Orillia bank robbery
Police have arrested one person after an alleged bank robbery in Orillia.
-
Suspicious fire at newly-built home causes $2.5 million damage
A fire that caused $2.5 million damage at a newly constructed house in Adjala-Tosorontio early Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
Northern Ontario
-
Jury starts deliberations in Sudbury murder trial
Warning: This story includes graphic descriptions of a murder scene many will find upsetting. Reader caution strongly is advised. After three weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury has begun deliberations in the case of a woman charged with second-degree murder in a gruesome stabbing death in December 2020.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate Kitchener playground fire
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Kitchener playground.
-
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
-
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was ideologically motivated, Crown argues
Federal prosecutors argue statements made by a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year show the attack was ideologically motivated.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy celebrates start of battery module production
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.
-
UWindsor researchers get $2.5 million to advance sexual violence prevention program
Researchers at the University of Windsor have been given $2.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada to advance a sexual violence prevention program.
-
More Windsor police officers getting body-worn microphones and in-car cameras
The Windsor Police Service is equipping more frontline patrol officers with in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.
Winnipeg
-
'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
-
These Manitoba communities set new heat records Monday
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
-
Possible gun prompts emergency response in Spence neighbourhood
A section of the West End was closed to traffic in response to a potential gun call Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
Bullet holes discovered at Sask Party campaign office in Regina
Two bullet holes were discovered at the campaign office of a Saskatchewan Party candidate in Regina.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Sask. highway
The Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 near Wakaw on Sunday.
-
NDP says leaked audio of Sask. Party candidate reveals party divided on education
The Saskatchewan NDP says signs of internal struggle at the Saskatchewan Party are begging to show after the party leaked audio of an opposition candidate being critical of his party's policies.
Vancouver
-
RCMP investigating after 19-year-old killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians to get updated flu, COVID shots
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to get updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and to “dust off” healthy habits as we enter the respiratory illness season.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating after 19-year-old killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians to get updated flu, COVID shots
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to get updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and to “dust off” healthy habits as we enter the respiratory illness season.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.