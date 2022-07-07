Price of fuel drops in all three Maritime provinces

Drivers in all three Maritime provinces are paying less for fuel Thursday following an overnight price drop.

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline fell by 10.5 cents in Halifax’s Zone 1, to a new minimum of 192.9 cents per litre.

This comes after the province’s utility regulator, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, invoked its interrupter clause.

Diesel dropped 10.2 cents, the new minimum is 194.5 cents per litre.

Drivers in Cape Breton are paying the most in the province, at 194.9 cents for gas and 196.4 cents for diesel.

On Prince Edward Island, gasoline prices dipped 10 cents to a minimum price of 199.2 cents per litre. Diesel fell by 13 cents to a minimum price of 212.9 cents per litre.

The Island’s utility regulator, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, says its next scheduled fuel price adjustment is Friday.

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline went up 0.03 cents to a maximum of 202.1 cents per litre. Diesel dropped by 14.6 cents a litre to a maximum price of 215.5 cents.