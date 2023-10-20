Price of gas increases in N.S., P.E.I., decreases in N.B.

The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while prices deceased in New Brunswick.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.7 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is now 164.4 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 166.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased by 1.9 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 210.8 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 212.8 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by two cents. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 164.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island did not change. The minimum price remains 214.4 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by three cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 164.2 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 0.5 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 211.2 cents per litre.