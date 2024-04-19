Price of gas jumps nearly 10 cents in Nova Scotia

ATLANTIC
    As predicated, gas prices increased overnight in the Maritimes, though the price of diesel decreased by a few cents.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 9.8 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 185.0 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 186.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    The price of diesel decreased by three cents. The new minimum price is 186.8 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price for diesel is now 188.7 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 4.6 cents on P.E.I. The new minimum price is 177.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 4.6 cents per litre on the island. The minimum price is now 186.2 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. The maximum price remains 185.2 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 2.2 cents, bringing the maximum price to 186.1 cents per litre.

