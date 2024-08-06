Prince Edward Island attracting international nurses with new bursary
Prince Edward Island has introduced a bursary aimed at attracting nurses to the province.
The Internationally Educated Nurses Bursary Program will offer up to $10,000 to cover expenses related to immigration and registration for nurses looking to work in Canada.
Health and Wellness Minister Mark McClane said in a news release the more nurses the province recruits, the better the health system will be for everyone.
“We are reducing these barriers so that we can encourage more internationally educated nurses to consider P.E.I. as a great option for the next step in their careers,” McClane said.
To qualify, nurses must be working for an eligible health-care provider and be registered with either the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of Prince Edward Island (CRNMPEI) or the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Prince Edward Island (CLPNPEI). Applicants must commit to 3,900 working hours or a two-year, full time, equivalent in Prince Edward Island as part of their return on service agreement.
The CEO for Health PEI, Melanie Fraser, said internationally educated nurses will play a major role in the future of the province’s health care.
“Making it more affordable for these nurses to come to the Island to work will enhance our ability to stabilize healthcare staffing and deliver excellent care,” Fraser said.
The Government of Prince Edward Island will also cover the cost of language testing for nurses whose first language is not English through the English Language Test Fee Reimbursement Program.
Internationally educated nurses interested in working in P.E.I. can find more information on
the HealthJobsPEI website.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
