HALIFAX -- The province is introducing the P.E.I. Pass to help with ease of travel to Prince Edward Island.

The pass is a form that will expedite entry to P.E.I. and will take effect June 27 at its points of entry.

It confirms Islanders and travellers meet all criteria to be exempt from self-isolation in P.E.I. after travel within the Atlantic provinces.

All Islanders, Atlantic Canadians and visitors who have lived in the region for a minimum of two full weeks, and have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine 21 or more days before entering P.E.I., can now apply online for a pass.

Applicants will need to include a government-issued ID, as well as proof of their vaccination record.

Anyone 12 years old and over will need to provide their own P.E.I. Pass when entering the province. Until July 31, anyone 12 to 15 years of age is only required to have their first vaccination to be eligible for the P.E.I. Pass; they do not need to wait 21 days after vaccination to apply for the pass.

Permanent residents of the Magdalen Islands, Que. will also be eligible to apply for the P.E.I. Pass under the same conditions as Atlantic Canadians.

Magdalen Island permanent residents will also require proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of arrival.

Canadians from outside the Atlantic region and the Magdalen Islands can begin applying for their P.E.I. Pass as early as July 7.

Due to the anticipated high volume of submissions, those travelling in early July or later are asked to defer their P.E.I. Pass application until late June.