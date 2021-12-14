Prince Edward Island reports three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, first case identified as the Omicron variant

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 36.

Two of the new cases are travel related and one is a close contact of a previous case. One of the new cases is under the age of 12, one is in their 30s, and one is in their 60s. The province says contact tracing is complete and all are self-isolating.

“We have received confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg that we have at least one case of the Omicron variant in P.E.I. This is one of the cases that is associated with the outbreak at St.FX University,” says Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health.

“It was not a surprise to learn the genetic sequencing was that of Omicron and I expect more of our cases will be confirmed as this variant in the coming days. We are seeing COVID-19 spreading faster than ever before, which is consistent with Omicron.”

Since mid-November, P.E.I. has had 94 cases, or 22 per cent, of the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The rolling average daily case count for the last 24 days is over two cases per day. This is the highest amount of sustained COVID-19 activity we have experienced since the pandemic began,” says Morrison.

“We’ve had outbreaks in five workplaces, two schools, one group home, and other cases have impacted two early-learning child care centres and numerous sports teams.”

Morrison says the province’s public health and testing capacity are under significant strain. The province is still able to do contact tracing, however Morrison says they are considering alternatives to identify close and casual contacts if the current levels of transmission continue.