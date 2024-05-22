Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M

A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag, about $15.8-million in Canadian dollars.

“The Lodge at Strum Island” sits on almost 10 acres off the shore of Oakland, near the town of Mahone Bay.

The three-story home features “uncompromising privacy, and spectacular views,” according to a listing on the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury website.

The listing says the island was “designed with security, seclusion, and self-sustainability in mind.”

Several photos in the ad show a 9,500 square-foot main lodge with a rustic bar, fireplaces, large dining room and kitchen, several bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms.

A bedroom is pictured inside “The Lodge at Strum Island." (Source: Mike Rogers/Coldwell Banker)

Outside, there are multiple decks, an eating area, greenhouses, boathouses and a dock.

A boathouse and wharf are pictured near the “The Lodge at Strum Island." (Source: Mike Rogers/Coldwell Banker)

“The boathouse/staff quarters offer additional finished space to accommodate more guests or whatever your needs are,” the listing reads.

“Needless to say, this unparalleled luxury retreat surrounded by the beauty and grandeur of the Atlantic Ocean is a must-see!”

The home also has a backup power source, the listing says.

“The Lodge at Strum Island” near the town of Mahone Bay, N.S., is pictured at night. (Source: Mike Rogers/Coldwell Banker)

People can get to the island by boat or helicopter, as the island also features a helipad.

The listing claims people could stay on the island for more than a year without having to leave.

